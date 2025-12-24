Bethlehem's Resilient Christmas: A Celebration After Darkness

In a heartwarming turn of events, Bethlehem's Manger Square saw thousands of residents gather to celebrate Christmas after two years of subdued festivities. The joyful occasion was marked by the return of the giant Christmas tree and a parade featuring smartly dressed scouts playing carols.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa led the celebrations, emphasizing the need for hope and light following years of darkness due to conflict in the region. The return of such vibrant festivities signals a hopeful shift towards normalcy for Bethlehem's tourism-dependent economy.

Despite the rejuvenated holiday spirit, challenges persist. Local residents, primarily dependent on tourism, face economic difficulties exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and restrictions. Yet, the celebration embodied a desire for peace and renewal, resonating deeply among those present.