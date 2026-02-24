Left Menu

Jharkhand's Tourism Boom: A Step Towards Innovation

Jharkhand's state government has announced a budget of Rs 361.67 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal to boost tourism. Proposed initiatives include floating restaurants, solar-powered boats, and glass infrastructure. Key sites include Dassam Falls, Patratu, and Netarhat, with focus on mining tourism collaboration.

In an ambitious move to revitalize tourism, the Jharkhand government unveiled its 2026-27 budget, earmarking Rs 361.67 crore for innovative projects that promise to transform the state's tourist landscape.

The proposals include establishing floating restaurants, introducing solar-powered boats, and constructing skywalks and glass watchtowers at strategic tourist sites. Key developments like a glass bridge and ropeway at Dassam falls and other attractions in Ranchi district underscore the state's commitment to creating world-class tourist experiences.

Further investments are aimed at Patratu in Ramgarh district and the scenic views of Netarhat in Latehar district. Importantly, a partnership has been initiated between India Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Central Coalfield Limited to foster 'mining tourism', adding a unique dimension to the state's offerings.

