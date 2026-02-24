Jharkhand's Tourism Boom: A Step Towards Innovation

In an ambitious move to revitalize tourism, the Jharkhand government unveiled its 2026-27 budget, earmarking Rs 361.67 crore for innovative projects that promise to transform the state's tourist landscape.

The proposals include establishing floating restaurants, introducing solar-powered boats, and constructing skywalks and glass watchtowers at strategic tourist sites. Key developments like a glass bridge and ropeway at Dassam falls and other attractions in Ranchi district underscore the state's commitment to creating world-class tourist experiences.

Further investments are aimed at Patratu in Ramgarh district and the scenic views of Netarhat in Latehar district. Importantly, a partnership has been initiated between India Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Central Coalfield Limited to foster 'mining tourism', adding a unique dimension to the state's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)