Debunking the Green-Islam Myth
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan dispelled the misconception linking the green color with Islam, emphasizing its historical roots. Speaking at a conclave in Panaji, he highlighted that various tribes had distinct colors and that the Turks, who had green flags, ruled before embracing Islam.
Bihar's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has challenged the enduring belief that the green color is intrinsically linked to Islam, highlighting the misunderstanding as a result of historical ignorance.
Speaking at the 'Vikasit Bharat ka Roadmap: Sushasan Samvad' conclave organized by Panchayjna magazine near Panaji, Khan emphasized that during the Prophet's era, various tribes were assigned distinct colors corresponding to their unique identities.
Khan pointed out that subsequent dynasties, including the Turks who adopted Islam later, had their own color flags, with the Turks being the rulers with green flags prior to their conversion to Islam.
