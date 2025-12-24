Embracing India's Tongues: A Parliamentary Milestone

In a move applauded both politically and socially, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been praised for promoting regional languages within India's parliamentary proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended this initiative, highlighting its role in celebrating India's vast cultural and linguistic diversity.

The introduction of a simultaneous interpretation service now allows parliamentary members to speak in any of the 22 Eighth Schedule languages, marking a significant step toward enhancing inclusivity in legislative debates. This service reflects the Indian Constitution's acknowledgment of the importance of preserving regional languages, aligning with Speaker Birla's vision.

This development, hailed as a milestone, comes amidst increasing recognition of mother tongues in various sectors. By adopting multilingual communication in government proceedings, India is exemplifying how cultural diversity can be a national strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)