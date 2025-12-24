CBI Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud: Two Bank Officials Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two bank officials who were allegedly involved in a cybercrime conspiracy. Officials state that these individuals were key players in opening mule accounts for moving illegal funds.

Shalini Sinha, formerly an assistant manager at Canara Bank, and Abhishek Kumar, an ex-business development associate at Axis Bank, were arrested under suspicion of collaborating with cybercriminals. Sinha was detained in Varanasi, while Kumar was taken into custody in Betia.

Both suspects are expected to be presented in court after obtaining a transit remand. The CBI has confirmed gathering substantial evidence of their involvement, including receiving benefits for aiding cybercriminals in evading detection systems. The investigation continues, examining more officials potentially linked to these illegal operations.

