CBI Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud: Two Bank Officials Arrested

The CBI arrested two bank officials for allegedly conspiring with cyber criminals to open mule accounts, enabling the movement of illicit funds. Shalini Sinha and Abhishek Kumar were apprehended and evidence suggests their active involvement. Investigations continue to uncover further links in the fraud network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two bank officials who were allegedly involved in a cybercrime conspiracy. Officials state that these individuals were key players in opening mule accounts for moving illegal funds.

Shalini Sinha, formerly an assistant manager at Canara Bank, and Abhishek Kumar, an ex-business development associate at Axis Bank, were arrested under suspicion of collaborating with cybercriminals. Sinha was detained in Varanasi, while Kumar was taken into custody in Betia.

Both suspects are expected to be presented in court after obtaining a transit remand. The CBI has confirmed gathering substantial evidence of their involvement, including receiving benefits for aiding cybercriminals in evading detection systems. The investigation continues, examining more officials potentially linked to these illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

