Controversial Remarks Ignite Tensions Over Matua Community’s Citizenship

In a recent development in West Bengal, BJP MLA Asim Sarkar's controversial comments regarding the Matua community have sparked significant backlash. Sarkar suggested that if the names of up to two lakh Matua community members are deleted following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, it should not be a concern. This has triggered condemnation from the ruling Trinamool Congress, painting the BJP's stance as dismissive towards 'bona fide' citizens.

The roots of the controversy lie in the longstanding issue of citizenship for the Matua community, who migrated from Bangladesh decades ago. Sarkar's remarks came as Union Minister Shantanu Thakur also suggested disenfranchisement of minority groups could be a 'necessary sacrifice.' The TMC has denounced these statements as arrogant and reflective of the BJP's disregard for Matua citizens.

With a significant Matua population within constituencies crucial for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, the comments underscore the delicate balance political parties face in the state. The Matua's unified voting tendencies make them a decisive factor in over 30 assembly seats, highlighting the implications of Sarkar's controversial statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)