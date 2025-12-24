Stars Align for Live Reading of 'All the President's Men' Honoring Redford

Mark Ruffalo and Ethan Hawke are set to headline a one-night live reading of the political drama 'All the President's Men' in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter announced. This special event, scheduled for January 9 at the Harmony Gold Theatre, aims to raise funds for the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre.

The night will pay tribute to Robert Redford, who played a pivotal role in the original film adaptation, receiving an Academy Award nomination. Joining Ruffalo and Hawke for this performance are a talented ensemble, including Michael John Benzaia, Don Cheadle, and others, The Hollywood Reporter detailed.

The production revives William Goldman's Oscar-winning screenplay based on Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein's book. It chronicles the critical investigative work during the Nixon era that led to the Watergate scandal exposure. Though Redford passed away in September, his legacy endures as the film emphasizes the vital importance of journalistic freedom in democracy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Stella Adler Academy not only boasts of its recognition as a prestigious acting school but also engages communities through its Action/Outreach Program. This initiative offers arts education to underserved audiences, free public performances, and scholarships to students, with nearly half receiving financial support, according to ANI.

