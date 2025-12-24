Left Menu

Stars Align for Live Reading of 'All the President's Men' Honoring Redford

Mark Ruffalo and Ethan Hawke will headline a live reading of 'All the President's Men' in Los Angeles, honoring Robert Redford. The event, benefiting the Stella Adler Academy, features a star-studded cast. It highlights the timeless relevance of a free press, central to the Watergate scandal exposé.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:27 IST
Stars Align for Live Reading of 'All the President's Men' Honoring Redford
Mark Ruffalo and Ethan Hawke (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mark Ruffalo and Ethan Hawke are set to headline a one-night live reading of the political drama 'All the President's Men' in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter announced. This special event, scheduled for January 9 at the Harmony Gold Theatre, aims to raise funds for the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre.

The night will pay tribute to Robert Redford, who played a pivotal role in the original film adaptation, receiving an Academy Award nomination. Joining Ruffalo and Hawke for this performance are a talented ensemble, including Michael John Benzaia, Don Cheadle, and others, The Hollywood Reporter detailed.

The production revives William Goldman's Oscar-winning screenplay based on Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein's book. It chronicles the critical investigative work during the Nixon era that led to the Watergate scandal exposure. Though Redford passed away in September, his legacy endures as the film emphasizes the vital importance of journalistic freedom in democracy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Stella Adler Academy not only boasts of its recognition as a prestigious acting school but also engages communities through its Action/Outreach Program. This initiative offers arts education to underserved audiences, free public performances, and scholarships to students, with nearly half receiving financial support, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025