Left Menu

Amad Diallo's Decisive Goal Secures Ivory Coast's Winning Start

Ivory Coast defeated Mozambique 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. Despite missed chances, Amad Diallo scored early in the second half to secure victory under challenging weather conditions. The Group F match showcased Ivory Coast's dominance, though their lead could have been more substantial had they capitalized on opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 25-12-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 01:06 IST
Amad Diallo's Decisive Goal Secures Ivory Coast's Winning Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Ivory Coast kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations title defense with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique, courtesy of Amad Diallo's decisive goal early in the second half.

The Ivorians found it difficult to convert their numerous chances in the first half but took control after the break in demanding rainy conditions.

The win places Ivory Coast atop Group F, with Cameroon and Gabon set to face off later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025