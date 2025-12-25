Amad Diallo's Decisive Goal Secures Ivory Coast's Winning Start
Ivory Coast defeated Mozambique 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. Despite missed chances, Amad Diallo scored early in the second half to secure victory under challenging weather conditions. The Group F match showcased Ivory Coast's dominance, though their lead could have been more substantial had they capitalized on opportunities.
Ivory Coast kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations title defense with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique, courtesy of Amad Diallo's decisive goal early in the second half.
The Ivorians found it difficult to convert their numerous chances in the first half but took control after the break in demanding rainy conditions.
The win places Ivory Coast atop Group F, with Cameroon and Gabon set to face off later in the day.
