Amad Diallo's Decisive Goal Secures Ivory Coast's Winning Start

Ivory Coast kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations title defense with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique, courtesy of Amad Diallo's decisive goal early in the second half.

The Ivorians found it difficult to convert their numerous chances in the first half but took control after the break in demanding rainy conditions.

The win places Ivory Coast atop Group F, with Cameroon and Gabon set to face off later in the day.

