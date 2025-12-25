Unveiling the Epstein Files: Delays and Discoveries

The U.S. Justice Department has uncovered more than a million additional documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, delaying their full release by several weeks. Officials cited the need to redact sensitive details to protect victims, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The release of documents related to Epstein, a convicted sex offender and former associate of President Donald Trump, was initiated by Trump's administration. This action follows a Congressional mandate passed over Trump's objections, which requires documents to be fully disclosed, minus redactions for victim protection, by December 19.

The initial releases showed substantial redactions, frustrating some Republicans and doing little to soothe the brewing scandal affecting the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The Justice Department's message, shared on social media, noted the extensive volume of documents found by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, without specifying how they were discovered.

