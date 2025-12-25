Reviving Rajani: A Legacy Continued on Screen

Karan Razdan, a well-known actor-director, has breathed new life into the classic 1985 series 'Rajani'. The original series, led by Razdan's former wife Priya Tendulkar, is now inaccessible due to lost episodes. However, Razdan has chosen to continue its legacy, launching a fresh version with Tendulkar's on-screen daughter as the protagonist.

Initially written by Razdan and directed by Basu Chatterjee, 'Rajani' captivated audiences with its portrayal of a middle-class housewife tackling public issues. The new edition, currently available on Doordarshan, features Aradhana Sharma playing the titular role's daughter, bringing modern issues to light.

Razdan carefully avoided replacing Tendulkar's iconic character, focusing instead on the generational legacy. Discussions with industry figures eventually led to 'Rajani 2.0', which explores contemporary challenges like women's workplace safety and digital misconduct, keeping the original's spirit intact.

