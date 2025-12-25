Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a national memorial honoring former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The site celebrates Vajpayee's and other leaders' contributions to India's political history and features statues, a museum, and aims to inspire future generations in Indian leadership and cultural consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:52 IST
In a grand ceremony on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a landmark national memorial complex dedicated to the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, marking his 101st birth anniversary.

The inauguration was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Enthusiastic crowds welcomed Modi, waving the national flag and chanting in his honor.

Standing as both an architectural and cultural symbol, the complex features impressive 65-foot bronze statues of political stalwarts Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside Vajpayee. Additionally, a lotus-shaped museum spread over 98,000 square feet offers visitors insights into the contributions of these leaders. Official reports reveal that the Rs 230 crore project spans 65 acres, aiming to uphold cultural consciousness and leadership values in future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

