Legacy of Leadership: Vajpayee's Enduring Influence on India's Governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing his lasting influence on Indian governance, during the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra in Guntur district.

Naidu, speaking at the event, lauded Vajpayee's principles, which ranged from his pivotal infrastructure projects like the Golden Quadrilateral highways, to his reforms in telecom and nuclear advancements, which fortified India's global standing.

Highlighting similarities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Naidu noted how both leaders focused on significant reforms, including infrastructure development and technological advancements. Naidu also reflected on his personal experiences with Vajpayee, recalling his impactful leadership which transcended party lines.