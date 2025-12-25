Left Menu

Mizoram Embraces Christmas with Fervent Traditions

Mizoram celebrated Christmas with traditional fervor, featuring church services, youth performances, and community feasts. Despite Western influences, Mizo customs remain evident, blending religious devotion with cultural practices. The celebrations, involving a mix of music and traditional high tea, often extend beyond two days, highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage.

Mizoram marked Christmas with fervent adherence to tradition, as churches across denominations hosted special services to honor the birth of Jesus Christ.

Youth and children from local churches performed group songs and special acts to deliver messages of love, peace, and joy.

The celebrations commenced on Wednesday, locally known as 'Urlawk zan', with worship services and congregational singing, culminating in the traditional high tea, 'Thingpui ruai'. While indigenous churches began community feasts on Thursday, most churches will host these on Friday.

