Mizoram Embraces Christmas with Fervent Traditions

Mizoram marked Christmas with fervent adherence to tradition, as churches across denominations hosted special services to honor the birth of Jesus Christ.

Youth and children from local churches performed group songs and special acts to deliver messages of love, peace, and joy.

The celebrations commenced on Wednesday, locally known as 'Urlawk zan', with worship services and congregational singing, culminating in the traditional high tea, 'Thingpui ruai'. While indigenous churches began community feasts on Thursday, most churches will host these on Friday.