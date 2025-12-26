Left Menu

Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker near the Iranian ‌island of Qeshm in the Gulf, saying it was carrying 4 million ⁠litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:15 IST
Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker near the Iranian ‌island of Qeshm in the Gulf, saying it was carrying 4 million ⁠litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Friday. Authorities did not name the vessel or disclose its nationality, ​and they did not say when it ‍was seized. They said 16 foreign crew members had been detained on criminal charges.

Iranian news websites published video footage ⁠and photographs ‌of what ⁠they said was the seized tanker. Iran said last week ‍it had seized another foreign tanker carrying 6 million litres ​of what it described as smuggled diesel in ⁠the Gulf of Oman without identifying the vessel or ⁠its nationality.

Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and a ⁠sharp fall in the value of its national currency, ⁠has been ‌seeking to curb widespread fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by ⁠sea to Gulf states. (Editing by ‍Joe Bavier)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025