Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker near the Iranian ‌island of Qeshm in the Gulf, saying it was carrying 4 million ⁠litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Friday. Authorities did not name the vessel or disclose its nationality, ​and they did not say when it ‍was seized. They said 16 foreign crew members had been detained on criminal charges.

Iranian news websites published video footage ⁠and photographs ‌of what ⁠they said was the seized tanker. Iran said last week ‍it had seized another foreign tanker carrying 6 million litres ​of what it described as smuggled diesel in ⁠the Gulf of Oman without identifying the vessel or ⁠its nationality.

Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and a ⁠sharp fall in the value of its national currency, ⁠has been ‌seeking to curb widespread fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by ⁠sea to Gulf states. (Editing by ‍Joe Bavier)

