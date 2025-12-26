Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrap shooting for 'Daayra'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 12:20 IST
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have wrapped shooting for their upcoming crime-drama thriller ''Daayra''.

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for directing films such as Vicky Kaushal-starrer ''Sam Bahadur'' and ''Raazi'' with Alia Bhatt.

Sukumaran announced the wrap on the film by sharing a picture on his Instagram handle on Friday. It featured the actor alongside his co-star, Khan, and Gulzar.

''That's a wrap on #Daayra The story we've lived on set will soon come alive for audiences everywhere. Grateful for this journey and can't wait for you to witness it on screen in cinemas in 2026,'' he wrote in the caption.

''Daayra" is billed as a crime-drama thriller that explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. It taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today, as per the official logline.

The filming started in September. Gulzar announced it with a montage video from the set featuring herself, Sukumaran, and Khan. ''A journey of blurred and crossed lines… We begin,'' she wrote in the caption.

