Ayodhya's New Dawn: Cultural and Social Upliftment

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the 104th branch of Shri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram in Ayodhya, highlighting its cultural and social significance. The initiative strengthens the Indian Sanatan tradition and focuses on women's and children's empowerment. Initiatives include establishing Anganwadi centres and organizing educational tours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred city of Ayodhya has entered a new chapter of cultural and social development, said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday. At the inauguration of the 104th branch of Shri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram, she highlighted the site's significance as a hub for spiritual and public welfare.

Patel emphasized the ashram's commitment to Lord Dattatreya's divine principles, aiming to foster spiritual practices and social responsibility. She praised the ashram's contribution to the Sanatan tradition and its role in enhancing cultural heritage, reaffirming the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world as one family.

Through the Raj Bhavan's initiatives, transformative works in public welfare have been achieved in Ayodhya, with a focus on empowering women and children. New Anganwadi centres have been established, and educational opportunities have been extended to marginalized children, illustrating the profound impact of accessible resources and encouragement.

