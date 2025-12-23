Left Menu

Vinoba Bhave University's Convocation Emphasizes Social Responsibility

The Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, emphasized the importance of social values and public service during the 10th convocation of Vinoba Bhave University. Highlighting its namesake's legacy, he urged graduates to integrate these values into society. The event also awarded numerous academic honors, despite the university facing faculty shortages.

The Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, urged Vinoba Bhave University to embody social justice, ethical conduct, and public service during the institution's 10th convocation. He emphasized the university's duty to reflect the ideals of its namesake, renowned social reformer Vinoba Bhave.

The governor highlighted that convocation ceremonies are not just celebratory; they mark a pivotal transition where education should be harnessed for societal benefit. He lauded Vinoba Bhave's devotion to social reform and the Bhoodan movement, noting the enduring relevance of these values.

Amidst the ceremony, Gangwar reiterated the National Education Policy 2020's aims for inclusivity and social relevance in education. He urged graduates to uphold societal responsibilities. The event saw the distribution of one DLitt and numerous medals amidst concerns of faculty shortages, as noted by Vice Chancellor Professor Chandra Bhushan Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

