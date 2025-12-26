Abhivyakti: Weaving Memories and Cultural Continuity

An exhibition showcasing a diverse collection of textiles from renowned arts scholar Kapila Vatsyayan will be held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) from December 29 to January 7. The display features over 50 distinct craft traditions from across India.

Alongside the exhibition, the Kala Nidhi Division of IGNCA will host the 'Dr Kapila Vatsyayan Memorial Lecture' on December 29, titled 'Aatmbodh se Vishvabodh' (From Self-Realisation to Universal Awareness), delivered by Bhagyesh Jha, chairman of the Gujarat Sahitya Academy.

Featuring Vatsyayan's original textile collection, the exhibition, 'Abhivyakti – Expressions of the Loom from the Vault of a Visionary,' reveals her deep understanding of India's cultural legacy. The display integrates research and vision, emphasizing the importance of preserving textile traditions, as highlighted by Kapila Vatsyayan's vast and curated collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)