Empowering Himachal: United Against Drug Abuse

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the importance of public involvement and awareness in combating drug abuse at a programme by the Youth Enlightenment Society. He urged proactive youth leadership and praised efforts to engage youth in positive ways to promote a drug-free society.

Updated: 26-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent plea for public involvement, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the critical role of awareness and participation in the battle against drug abuse. Speaking at a cultural and social awareness event organized by the Youth Enlightenment Society at the Gaiety Theatre, he called for an informed citizenry.

Governor Shukla noted that culture and social consciousness deeply root society, offering a pathway to collective advancement. He voiced grave concern over the drug abuse epidemic among young people, describing it as a pressing societal challenge.

Encouraging the youth to lead in creating a drug-free Himachal, Shukla praised the Youth Enlightenment Society's initiatives to involve young individuals in constructive activities. He urged citizens to commit to a healthy, drug-free state, highlighting the importance of discipline and service.

