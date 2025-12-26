Santhali Constitution Release: A Historic Cultural Milestone

BJP President J P Nadda lauded the release of the Constitution in Santhali as a 'historic' achievement on Friday, marking it as a reinforcement of the country's tribal cultural heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Santhali version of the Constitution, published in the Ol Chiki script, highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.

This initiative not only honors India's ancient languages but also promotes democratic participation and constitutional awareness among Santhali-speaking citizens, further solidifying inclusivity in Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)