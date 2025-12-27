Kharge vs. BJP: A Controversy of AI-Generated Imagery and Accusations

The Karnataka BJP on Friday launched an attack on IT Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of spreading misinformation through a 'malicious AI-generated image' aimed at discrediting the prime minister. This action, they claim, misled the public regarding a court order and mocked the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative.

Kharge has since removed the post featuring the contentious image linked to the 2017 Unnao rape case. In his defense, Kharge acknowledged that the image might have been AI-generated due to oversight, yet questioned BJP's reputation regarding similar matters.

The BJP's allegations are compounded by recent developments in the Unnao case, where the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Accusations against Kharge include praising his 'fact-checker' role while he purportedly spreads lies, demanding both an apology and legal action for the supposed misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)