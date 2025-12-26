Left Menu

Amit Shah Lauds 'Pujyashri': A Catalyst of Change in Global Hindu Vaishnav Prerna Mahotsav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Pujyashri’s pandemic initiatives at the Global Hindu Vaishnav Prerna Mahotsav, highlighting the installation of oxygen plants that saved numerous lives. Shah emphasized the upcoming event in Vadodara as a global Vaishnav hub and praised Pujyashri’s projects that promote devotion and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Pujyashri for his life-saving initiatives at the Global Hindu Vaishnav Prerna Mahotsav, highlighting his pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking through video conferencing, Shah commended the installed oxygen plants by Pujyashri, which were instrumental in saving countless lives and remain in use in several hospitals today.

Shah announced Vadodara will become a global Vaishnav hub from December 21-29, uniting Vaishnavas worldwide. He praised Pujyashri's dedication and five major projects aimed at fostering devotion and community service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

