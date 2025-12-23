Enchanting Mukundra: A Cinematic Journey into Biodiversity

Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve's administration in Kota unveiled the poster and trailer for 'Enchanting Mukundra,' a documentary designed to boost tourism and conservation efforts in the area.

Slated for release next month, this cinematic project will debut on February 1 at the Chambal International Film Festival, featuring the reserve's diverse landscapes and wildlife.

Officials hope the film will spark pride and encourage conservation efforts, showcasing Mukundra's natural beauty to domestic and international audiences, as detailed by Dr. Kapil Sidharth, the producer.