Enchanting Mukundra: A Cinematic Journey into Biodiversity
Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve's administration launched a documentary titled 'Enchanting Mukundra' to promote tourism and wildlife conservation. The film highlights the reserve's natural heritage and biodiversity, aiming to foster awareness and inspire pride among locals. The documentary will premiere at the Chambal International Film Festival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve's administration in Kota unveiled the poster and trailer for 'Enchanting Mukundra,' a documentary designed to boost tourism and conservation efforts in the area.
Slated for release next month, this cinematic project will debut on February 1 at the Chambal International Film Festival, featuring the reserve's diverse landscapes and wildlife.
Officials hope the film will spark pride and encourage conservation efforts, showcasing Mukundra's natural beauty to domestic and international audiences, as detailed by Dr. Kapil Sidharth, the producer.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukundra
- Hills
- Tiger
- Reserve
- documentary
- conservation
- tourism
- biodiversity
- Kota
- film
ALSO READ
Al Ain Zoo Celebrates Conservation Success with 390 Newborns
Relocating Villages to Renew Buxa Tiger Reserve: A Conservation Strategy
Tigress Takes Flight: Aerial Relocation for Conservation Success
Major Conservation Moves: Elephant Safety and Tiger Projects in Focus at Sundarbans
Balancing Conservation and Development: India's Wildlife Protection Challenge