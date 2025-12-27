'Dhurandhar': A Cinematic Triumph that Resonates Worldwide

In a remarkable display of cinematic achievement, Bollywood director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar' has become a box office sensation, amassing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Featuring stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, the film has captivated audiences globally.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to commend the movie, despite having no direct involvement. He expressed profound pride and peace over its success, citing 'Dhurandhar' as an essential film that challenges prevailing thought processes.

Produced by Dhar's B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film explores an underworld saga filled with espionage and betrayals. With a sequel already announced, audiences can anticipate more thrilling narratives when the next installment hits theaters on March 19.