Ram Gopal Varma Praises 'Dhurandhar': A Cinematic Threat to Conventional Filmmakers

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lauds 'Dhurandhar', calling it a groundbreaking film that intimidates industry veterans. He believes its success challenges outdated filmmaking templates, urging creators to rethink their methods. 'Dhurandhar' has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films, showcasing a stellar cast and setting new industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:04 IST
Ram Gopal Varma Praises 'Dhurandhar': A Cinematic Threat to Conventional Filmmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has hailed the release of 'Dhurandhar', stating that its groundbreaking nature poses a threat to seasoned industry professionals who feel overshadowed by its success. Varma, an admirer of the film led by Ranveer Singh, believes it has redefined cinematic benchmarks.

'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, has managed to defy conventional storytelling by forgoing the clichéd elements often seen in big Indian productions. Varma criticized the current trend of pan-Indian films crafted on outdated models, underscoring the importance of fresh, innovative narratives that 'Dhurandhar' epitomizes.

With an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, 'Dhurandhar' has surpassed expectations by earning over Rs 600 crore, securing its place as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history. Varma urges filmmakers to see 'Dhurandhar' as a mirror reflecting their cinematic deficiencies.

