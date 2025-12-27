Left Menu

Sambhar Festival: Glimpses of Culture and Adventure in Rajasthan

The Sambhar Festival, inaugurated by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, emphasizes Sambhar's emergence as a global tourist spot. Featuring crafts, cultural performances, and adventure activities, it showcases the region's natural beauty and cultural richness. Events include heritage walks, bird-watching tours, and various adventure sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:23 IST
Sambhar Festival: Glimpses of Culture and Adventure in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari launched the five-day Sambhar Festival, marking Sambhar as a rising star on the global tourism stage. The event is a collaborative effort by the Rajasthan Tourism Department, Jaipur district administration, and the Sambhar municipality, running from December 27 to 31.

Following the inauguration, attended by numerous tourists, Kumari explored various craft and food stalls, engaged with artists, and unveiled a series of postal cards. The festival also features exhibitions of kites, photography, and local culture.

Kumari highlighted Sambhar's international acclaim, especially noted for the migratory greater flamingos. She emphasized government efforts to enhance tourist amenities and road access. The festival includes a mixture of cultural and adventure activities, encouraging visitors to capture and share the vibrant local culture online.

