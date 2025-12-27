Assam's Cultural Identity Debate: Gogoi vs. Sarma

In a continuing debate over Assam's cultural identity, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi reiterated that the state will always be recognized as the land of 'Sankar-Azan'. This statement came in response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments that Assam's identity is tied to 'Sankar-Madhav', contrasting the inclusive cultural ethos highlighted by Gogoi.

Gogoi, who serves as the state Congress president, firmly responded to Sarma's speech at the BJP executive meeting. Sarma had dismissed the narrative of Assam as 'Sankar-Azan', emphasizing instead a focus on Sankardeva's follower, Madhavdeva. Gogoi, however, stressed Assam's rich historical tapestry involving diverse figures like Madhabdev, Bir Chiralai, and Bhupen Hazarika.

Further, Gogoi criticized CM Sarma's priorities, suggesting they were more aligned with economic ventures than cultural preservation. Reinforcing unity among the people of Assam, Gogoi emphasized a commitment to defend the state's cultural and civilizational ethos from any form of misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)