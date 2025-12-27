AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

AIIMS Jammu has swiftly risen to prominence as a national leader in healthcare, education, and research, treating over 3.68 lakh outpatient department patients in just over a year. The institute has spearheaded numerous patient-centric innovations, such as navigation apps, patient care managers, and a comprehensive swasthya app, officials reveal.

Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director and CEO, highlighted the institute's progress, saying, 'AIIMS Jammu exemplifies the Government of India's goal to enhance regional medical infrastructure.' Over 8,783 inpatients have been admitted, 22,810 emergency cases managed, and 3,283 surgeries completed since its operation began following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The institute boasts advanced diagnostic capabilities, conducting over 60,022 X-rays and 13,515 CT scans. AIIMS Jammu's academic and research domain is equally robust, with multiple new super speciality departments, diverse educational programs, and strategic international and domestic academic collaborations paving the way for its future as a 'Global Village'.

