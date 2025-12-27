Left Menu

Political Tension in Pakistan: PTI's Street Movement Challenged

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi faced restrictions in Lahore during his party's aggressive campaign against Pakistan's military-backed government. Despite police blockades, Afridi declared the movement's commencement, challenging the PML-N's influence in Punjab. Imran Khan's party aims to rally support and demand his release.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions escalated in Pakistan's political landscape as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi experienced movement restrictions in Lahore. Authorities blocked his entrance to the Cantonment area following the announcement of his party's street campaign against the government. Despite the setbacks, Afridi asserted that the movement had officially begun.

On Saturday, Afridi faced additional challenges as the Punjab government prevented him from meeting incarcerated PTI leaders, including former ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid. Addressing a gathering, Afridi criticized the government's treatment of PTI supporters and challenged the PML-N to demonstrate their public backing in a public rally.

With Imran Khan, PTI's founder, jailed on corruption charges, the party remains undeterred in its mission. Khan's incarceration, alongside the recent sentencing of him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has fueled PTI's commitment to nationwide protests, spurred by a desire to overcome government opposition and achieve Khan's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

