Deputy CM's Revered Visit: A Call for Peace and Development at the LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited the Pir Shahlakh shrine near the LoC in Rajouri. While the area holds strategic importance, Choudhary's visit focused on promoting peace and addressing issues faced by residents in the border regions, ensuring government support for their security and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:37 IST
Deputy CM's Revered Visit: A Call for Peace and Development at the LoC
Surinder Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary paid a visit to the Pir Shahlakh shrine, strategically located near the Line of Control in Rajouri district. This visit underscores the shrine's importance, positioned beyond the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System, facing Pakistan Army posts.

During his visit, Choudhary offered prayers for regional peace and prosperity and engaged with local residents to hear their concerns, primarily stemming from their proximity to the volatile LoC region.

He reaffirmed the National Conference-led government's commitment to supporting and developing border areas, focusing on enhancing infrastructure and essential services for the security and welfare of residents in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

