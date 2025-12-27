Vandalism at Ahmedabad Mall: Bhagwa Sena's Call for Inclusive Celebrations

In Ahmedabad, five individuals have been taken into custody following accusations of damaging Christmas decorations at Palladium Mall, located on SG Highway near Thaltej. The incident, which happed on Saturday morning, involved members of 'Bhagwa Sena', a lesser-known Hindu organization.

Social media has been flooded with videos showing the individuals allegedly involved in the act, as they were seen overturning trees adorned with Christmas decorations. Inspector LL Chavda of Vastrapur police station confirmed the detention of the suspects but noted that a formal case has yet to be registered.

Kamal Raval, the leader of Bhagwa Sena, explained that their group is not against the celebration of other religions' festivities. Nonetheless, they demand equal attention be given to Hindu festivals in malls throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)