Vandalism at Ahmedabad Mall: Bhagwa Sena's Call for Inclusive Celebrations

Five individuals from the Bhagwa Sena were detained for allegedly vandalizing Christmas decorations at Ahmedabad's Palladium Mall. Video evidence shows the accused targeting festive elements, further raising questions about religious inclusivity in festive celebrations, as voiced by Bhagwa Sena's leader, Kamal Raval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Ahmedabad, five individuals have been taken into custody following accusations of damaging Christmas decorations at Palladium Mall, located on SG Highway near Thaltej. The incident, which happed on Saturday morning, involved members of 'Bhagwa Sena', a lesser-known Hindu organization.

Social media has been flooded with videos showing the individuals allegedly involved in the act, as they were seen overturning trees adorned with Christmas decorations. Inspector LL Chavda of Vastrapur police station confirmed the detention of the suspects but noted that a formal case has yet to be registered.

Kamal Raval, the leader of Bhagwa Sena, explained that their group is not against the celebration of other religions' festivities. Nonetheless, they demand equal attention be given to Hindu festivals in malls throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

