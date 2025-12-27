House Arrest Orders Deepen Political Crisis in Brazil

A Brazilian judge has issued house arrest orders for ten individuals convicted in a scheme to maintain former President Jair Bolsonaro's hold on power after his electoral defeat in 2022.

This decision, by Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, followed shortly after Paraguayan authorities arrested and extradited Silva Vasques, a former police official implicated in the same plot.

Initially marked as a 'witch hunt' by US President Trump, tensions have lessened with adjustments in tariffs and sanctions, signaling improved diplomatic engagement between the US and Brazil.

