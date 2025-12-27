National Conference Demands Protection for Kashmiris Amid Nationwide Attacks

The ruling National Conference has expressed profound concern about the escalating attacks on Kashmiris nationwide, calling for swift and permanent remedies.

In a statement, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq highlighted the urgency of safeguarding the safety and dignity of Kashmiris living beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed the necessity of implementing robust deterrents and holding perpetrators accountable to prevent the exploitation of such incidents for publicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)