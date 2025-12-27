National Conference Demands Protection for Kashmiris Amid Nationwide Attacks
The National Conference has raised alarm over attacks on Kashmiris across India, urging immediate, long-term solutions. Chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq emphasized the need for strong deterrents and strict actions against perpetrators. He advocates for zero tolerance towards hate-driven violence to ensure Kashmiris' safety and dignity outside Jammu and Kashmir.
The ruling National Conference has expressed profound concern about the escalating attacks on Kashmiris nationwide, calling for swift and permanent remedies.
In a statement, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq highlighted the urgency of safeguarding the safety and dignity of Kashmiris living beyond Jammu and Kashmir.
He stressed the necessity of implementing robust deterrents and holding perpetrators accountable to prevent the exploitation of such incidents for publicity.
