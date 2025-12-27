Bluebird Block-2 Set for Operational Liftoff: Revolutionizing Space-Based Connectivity

The Bluebird Block-2 satellite, a collaborative effort between US-based AST SpaceMobile and ISRO, is poised for operational commencement following its recent deployment. This next-gen communication satellite is set to revolutionize space-based cellular broadband with its expansive reach and technological advancements.

Launched on December 24 using ISRO's renowned Bahubali rocket LVM3-M6, Bluebird Block-2 represents a significant stride in space communication technology. It is touted as the largest commercial communication array ever deployed in Low Earth orbit, covering an impressive 2,400 square feet, which is threefold the size of earlier models, Bluebird satellites 1-5.

AST SpaceMobile aims to leverage this deployment for delivering high-speed 4G and 5G broadband capabilities directly to standard smartphones, marking a landmark achievement in space and telecommunications. The firm's ambitious plans include scaling up its satellite deployment with 45-60 satellites by 2026, facilitating global connectivity at unprecedented levels.