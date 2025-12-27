Arundhati Roy Praises Artistic Diversity at Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Arundhati Roy, celebrated author, found herself enthralled by the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an event that showcases innovative and thought-provoking art pieces. According to a press release from the Kochi Biennale Foundation, Roy's appreciation for these artworks resonated deeply, leaving a long-lasting impact on visitors.

Particularly moved by a film from Kulpreet Singh, Roy emphasized the need for art to explore realms beyond aesthetics, including politics. She praised the festival's departure from corporate sponsorships, highlighting opportunities it affords to artists against commercial judgment.

While exploring venues in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, she expressed joy and pride in her Keralite heritage. She commended the state's support of the event and noted the immense cultural diversity present. Roy sees this Biennale as a testament to Kerala's commitment to fostering creative expression, a lesson she hopes other regions will learn from.