Huma Qureshi Unveils 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi shared the first look poster of her upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'. Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also stars Yash and Kiara Advani. It is notably shot in both English and Kannada.

Updated: 28-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:58 IST
Bollywood sensation Huma Qureshi took to social media this Sunday to unveil the striking first look of her forthcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'.

The cinematic project, featuring the popular actor Yash, is set to grace theaters on March 19, 2026, and promises to merge storytelling in both English and Kannada languages.

Directed by the acclaimed Geetu Mohandas, known for her films like "Moothon" and "Liar's Dice," 'Toxic' is backed by production giants VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

