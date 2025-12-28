Huma Qureshi Unveils 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'

Bollywood sensation Huma Qureshi took to social media this Sunday to unveil the striking first look of her forthcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'.

The cinematic project, featuring the popular actor Yash, is set to grace theaters on March 19, 2026, and promises to merge storytelling in both English and Kannada languages.

Directed by the acclaimed Geetu Mohandas, known for her films like "Moothon" and "Liar's Dice," 'Toxic' is backed by production giants VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.