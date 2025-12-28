Left Menu

Bengaluru Gears Up for Massive New Year Celebration with 20,000 Police Deployed

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that around 20,000 police personnel will oversee Bengaluru's New Year celebrations. The city expects over 10 lakh attendees, and security enhancements include watch towers, drone surveillance, and increased patrols. Safety measures, including crowd management strategies, emphasize women's safety and responsible celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:54 IST
Bengaluru Gears Up for Massive New Year Celebration with 20,000 Police Deployed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is preparing for a grand New Year celebration as Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the deployment of about 20,000 police personnel to ensure festivities remain safe and orderly. Authorities expect over 10 lakh participants, as the city gears up for a significant gathering.

Emphasizing safety, the police have mapped out locations prone to crowding, including Koramangala and the Central Business District. Measures include enhanced surveillance with drone cameras, established checkpoints, and rigorous deployment of safety personnel to maintain public security and order.

In a bid to ensure smooth celebrations, liquor-related regulations will be strictly enforced. Advanced crowd management techniques such as 'heatmaps' will help monitor and control large gatherings in real-time. A significant focus is also placed on women's safety as well as mitigating any potential threats from anti-social elements.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

 India
2
Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026

Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026

 India
3
Amit Shah's Directness: Rahul Gandhi's Election Inquiry Unanswered

Amit Shah's Directness: Rahul Gandhi's Election Inquiry Unanswered

 India
4
Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat

Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025