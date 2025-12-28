Bengaluru Gears Up for Massive New Year Celebration with 20,000 Police Deployed

Bengaluru is preparing for a grand New Year celebration as Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the deployment of about 20,000 police personnel to ensure festivities remain safe and orderly. Authorities expect over 10 lakh participants, as the city gears up for a significant gathering.

Emphasizing safety, the police have mapped out locations prone to crowding, including Koramangala and the Central Business District. Measures include enhanced surveillance with drone cameras, established checkpoints, and rigorous deployment of safety personnel to maintain public security and order.

In a bid to ensure smooth celebrations, liquor-related regulations will be strictly enforced. Advanced crowd management techniques such as 'heatmaps' will help monitor and control large gatherings in real-time. A significant focus is also placed on women's safety as well as mitigating any potential threats from anti-social elements.