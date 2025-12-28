Hugh Morris: A Legacy in Cricket

Hugh Morris, the esteemed former England cricketer and chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has died at the age of 62. Glamorgan, his domestic team where he served as both player and later chief executive, confirmed his passing after a challenging battle with bowel cancer.

Morris, a distinguished opening batter, played three matches for England and was instrumental in Glamorgan's county championship victory in 1997, his final year in the game. His career statistics reflect an impressive tally of 19,785 runs with an average of 40.29 in first-class cricket.

Following his playing career, Morris contributed significantly to the ECB for 16 years, including a tenure as CEO during successful times for the national team. Returning to Glamorgan in 2013, he helped the team overcome financial challenges. Dan Cherry, current Glamorgan CEO, lauded Morris as "a great player, dedicated administrator, and a person of exceptional integrity," noting his enduring legacy, which includes transforming Sophia Gardens into a world-class stadium.