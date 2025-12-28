From Bunkers to Battlefields: Zardari's Courage Under Fire

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari disclosed that during India's Operation Sindoor in May, he was advised to take refuge in a secure bunker. Zardari's revelation came while commemorating the 18th anniversary of his wife, Benazir Bhutto's assassination in Larkana, Sindh.

Zardari recounted his response to the advice, expressing his belief that true leaders face dangers head-on. Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and resulted in intense clashes for four days. The skirmishes ceased after mutual agreements were reached.

Zardari lauded the Pakistani military's decisive defense, highlighting the international recognition of their stance. He specifically praised Army chief Asim Munir for his effective response, claiming PPP's role in Munir's promotion to Field Marshal. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also spoke at the event.

