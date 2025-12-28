Left Menu

Political Clash: AIADMK vs DMK's Rural Jobs Scheme Controversy

Edappadi K Palaniswami attacks DMK's MK Stalin over alleged misinformation about the new rural jobs law. The controversy centers around replacing MGNREGA, with AIADMK claiming unfulfilled promises by DMK and pledging to improve job days if re-elected. Corruption and governance issues also spotlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, launched a scathing attack on DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin over alleged false claims regarding the new rural jobs law replacing MGNREGA. In a rally at Tiruporur, Palaniswami accused the DMK of spreading 'blatant lies' and emphasized the alleged failures in implementing electoral promises.

Palaniswami highlighted that the AIADMK, during its decade-long rule, fulfilled 95% of its assurances, while accusing DMK of achieving just '5%'. He argued the DMK's claims of increased MGNREGA working days and wages remain unfulfilled, contrasting them with the central government's hike from 100 to 125 days.

As Tamil Nadu prepares for upcoming elections, the AIADMK promises further improvements, like extending job days to 150 and providing free laptops stalled since DMK's tenure. Palaniswami pointed out alleged corruption under DMK, including a controversial BJP exchange worth thousands of crores.

