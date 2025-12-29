Tragedy Strikes: Knife Attack Claims Nine Lives Near Paramaribo
A knife attack in Richelieu, near Paramaribo, Suriname, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including five children. The suspect, after an argument with his estranged wife, assaulted his children and nearby neighbors. The incident left additional victims injured and has stirred national sorrow and concern.
- Suriname
A horrifying knife attack unfolded in Richelieu, near Suriname's capital, Paramaribo, claiming nine lives, five of whom were children, as confirmed by police on Sunday.
The suspect, embroiled in a phone argument with his estranged wife, lashed out violently, targeting his own children and nearby residents who rushed to aid.
Amidst national mourning, the community grapples with the tragedy, shedding light on the rising violence in Suriname, where the murder rate spiked sharply in recent years.
