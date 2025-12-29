Tragedy Strikes: Knife Attack Claims Nine Lives Near Paramaribo

A horrifying knife attack unfolded in Richelieu, near Suriname's capital, Paramaribo, claiming nine lives, five of whom were children, as confirmed by police on Sunday.

The suspect, embroiled in a phone argument with his estranged wife, lashed out violently, targeting his own children and nearby residents who rushed to aid.

Amidst national mourning, the community grapples with the tragedy, shedding light on the rising violence in Suriname, where the murder rate spiked sharply in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)