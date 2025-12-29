Left Menu

Ivory Coast and Cameroon Battle to High-Stakes Draw at Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast and Cameroon played to a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations, with both goals scored within five minutes. Amad Diallo opened the scoring for Ivory Coast, while Junior Tchamadeu equalized with a deflected shot. The draw sees both teams leading Group F with four points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 03:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defending champions Ivory Coast succumbed to a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in a gripping clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Amad Diallo showcased impressive form, putting the Ivorians ahead in the 51st minute, before Cameroon's Junior Tchamadeu leveled the game just five minutes later.

Set at the Grande Stade Marrakech, the match was a spectacle of quick goals and tactical play. Diallo's stunning effort, a precise curl into the far corner, seemed to set Ivory Coast on a hopeful path. However, Tchamadeu's equalizer, aided by a fortuitous deflection, ensured that Cameroon remained contenders in Group F.

The draw leaves both teams with four points, top of their group, while Mozambique trails closely behind with three points. The intense matchup was marked by several missed opportunities, including a crossbar hit by Cameroon's Danny Namaso. As the tournament progresses, stakes for the knockout stage are higher than ever.

