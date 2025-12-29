Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit Witnesses Record Footfall in 2025

The Buddhist Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, which includes revered sites like Sarnath and Kushinagar, attracted an impressive 61 lakh visitors from January to September 2025. Government efforts and a coordinated tourism push are credited for this uptick, enhancing the state's stature as a global Buddhist pilgrimage hub.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted the spiritual bond these sites maintain with global visitors. Under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath's leadership, the state prioritizes preserving its rich heritage and improving visitor facilities, aiming for an inclusive pilgrimage experience.

Significant growth was noted in locations like Kaushambi and Kushinagar, drawing numerous domestic and international tourists. The trend showcases sustained interest and improved infrastructure, with expectations to witness further increases as global promotional efforts continue.

