Celebrating Bollywood's First Superstar: Remembering Rajesh Khanna

Bollywood's Jackie Shroff commemorated the birth anniversary of the late iconic actor Rajesh Khanna by sharing a series of heartfelt pictures on his Instagram story on Monday. Set to the classic track 'Chala Jata Hoon' from the 1972 film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi', the tribute resonated with fans across the nation.

'Remembering Rajesh Khanna ji on his birth anniversary. #RajeshKhanna,' Shroff captioned the visual homage, celebrating an actor who soared to fame as India's first superstar. Between 1969 and 1972, Khanna delivered 15 back-to-back solo superhits, including timeless classics like 'Aradhana', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Anand', and 'Amar Prem'. The beloved actor passed away at 69 in 2012.

Born Jatin Khanna on December 29, 1942, he was adopted by foster parents who supported his early interest in acting. His transition to film was marked by a name change and success in numerous popular films, with the 1969 release 'Aradhana' cementing his superstar status. In a nod to the past, Shroff also announced his latest film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, released on December 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)