Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Projects Inauguration Spurs New Dawn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a day-long visit to Assam, inaugurating several major projects aimed at fostering growth and cultural renaissance in the state.

He was warmly welcomed at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by key officials including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Shah's visit marks a significant push for development, highlighted by his unveiling of the Rs 227 crore redevelopment of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

In addition, Shah inaugurated a new Rs 111-crore police commissionerate building and a Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system in Guwahati to enhance city security. Furthermore, he launched the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, setting the stage for heightened cultural activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)