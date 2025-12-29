Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Projects Inauguration Spurs New Dawn
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam for a day-long trip, inaugurating significant projects including a cultural complex, security systems, and memorials to promote growth and cultural renaissance. His visit emphasizes renewed development and enhanced security across the state, with a focus on cultural and infrastructural projects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a day-long visit to Assam, inaugurating several major projects aimed at fostering growth and cultural renaissance in the state.
He was warmly welcomed at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by key officials including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Shah's visit marks a significant push for development, highlighted by his unveiling of the Rs 227 crore redevelopment of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva.
In addition, Shah inaugurated a new Rs 111-crore police commissionerate building and a Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system in Guwahati to enhance city security. Furthermore, he launched the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, setting the stage for heightened cultural activities in the region.
