Left Menu

Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Projects Inauguration Spurs New Dawn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam for a day-long trip, inaugurating significant projects including a cultural complex, security systems, and memorials to promote growth and cultural renaissance. His visit emphasizes renewed development and enhanced security across the state, with a focus on cultural and infrastructural projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:41 IST
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Projects Inauguration Spurs New Dawn
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a day-long visit to Assam, inaugurating several major projects aimed at fostering growth and cultural renaissance in the state.

He was warmly welcomed at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by key officials including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Shah's visit marks a significant push for development, highlighted by his unveiling of the Rs 227 crore redevelopment of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

In addition, Shah inaugurated a new Rs 111-crore police commissionerate building and a Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system in Guwahati to enhance city security. Furthermore, he launched the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, setting the stage for heightened cultural activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

 India
2
Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

 India
3
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

 Global
4
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025