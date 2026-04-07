Metro University: Pioneering Education in Greater Noida
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of a private institution, 'Metro University,' in Greater Noida. Initiated by Sunhill Healthcare Pvt Ltd and approved under state legislation, this new university aims to enhance higher education quality while providing employment-oriented learning opportunities for the youth.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sanctioned the creation of a private educational institution in Greater Noida, dubbed 'Metro University.' This initiative strives to expand the state's higher education sector.
The proposal from Sunhill Healthcare Pvt Ltd was approved based on the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. The Greater Noida Authority has allocated 26.1 acres for this endeavor.
Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay highlighted the university's goal to deliver quality education and develop modern, job-focused learning pathways for the youth. An ordinance for this project will be enacted to facilitate its establishment and operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Statue Development Initiative
Land Ownership for Partition Families: A New Dawn in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Pay for Shiksha Mitras and Instructors
Uttar Pradesh's Transport Revolution: 49 Airport-Style Bus Terminals to Transform Commute Experience
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party of Regional Bias, Unveils New Developments in UP