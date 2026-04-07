Metro University: Pioneering Education in Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sanctioned the creation of a private educational institution in Greater Noida, dubbed 'Metro University.' This initiative strives to expand the state's higher education sector.

The proposal from Sunhill Healthcare Pvt Ltd was approved based on the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. The Greater Noida Authority has allocated 26.1 acres for this endeavor.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay highlighted the university's goal to deliver quality education and develop modern, job-focused learning pathways for the youth. An ordinance for this project will be enacted to facilitate its establishment and operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)