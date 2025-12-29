Left Menu

Be Dune Teen: A Heartwarming Marathi Tale of Love and Laughter

Be Dune Teen is a charming Marathi web series that will launch on ZEE5 on December 5, 2025. It follows the story of a young couple navigating the unexpected news of triplets, blending humor and drama. With only five episodes, it promises to be a delightful watch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:33 IST
Be Dune Teen, the latest Marathi web series, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 5, 2025. This series promises sweet, funny, and relatable storytelling, capturing the essence of a young Mumbai couple facing the unexpected news of triplets.

Directed by Atharva Soundankar and Himanshu Pile, the series merges the past and present to unravel a heartfelt narrative. The couple's journey, filled with financial fears and familial challenges, is depicted with a delightful mixture of humor and drama, resonating with all audiences.

With a cast that brings authenticity to the screen, Be Dune Teen showcases the warmth of Maharashtrian family life, offering moments of laughter and tears. This five-episode series is a testament to love's power amidst life's surprises, making it a must-watch for all Marathi-speaking audiences.

