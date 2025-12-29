Mysterious Drone and Balloon Seizure in J&K's Forward Areas

In a significant security find, the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police has recovered an unidentified drone abandoned in a field in Poonch district's forward village, officials reported Monday. The discovery prompts an ongoing investigation to trace its origin.

The Special Operations Group received information about the drone's presence in the fields of village Gohled in the Mendhar sector. Swift action led to the drone's recovery, authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, similar searches in Udhampur's Chenani area and Akhnoor district revealed an AK rifle magazine with rounds and an aircraft-shaped balloon marked PIA, suggesting cross-border drift. No arrests have followed these discoveries.