Mysterious Drone and Balloon Seizure in J&K's Forward Areas

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district recovered an abandoned drone in a forward village field. An investigation is underway. In a separate incident, security forces found an AK rifle magazine with rounds and a PIA-marked balloon in Udhampur and Akhnoor districts, respectively. No arrests were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:43 IST
In a significant security find, the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police has recovered an unidentified drone abandoned in a field in Poonch district's forward village, officials reported Monday. The discovery prompts an ongoing investigation to trace its origin.

The Special Operations Group received information about the drone's presence in the fields of village Gohled in the Mendhar sector. Swift action led to the drone's recovery, authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, similar searches in Udhampur's Chenani area and Akhnoor district revealed an AK rifle magazine with rounds and an aircraft-shaped balloon marked PIA, suggesting cross-border drift. No arrests have followed these discoveries.

