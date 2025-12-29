Mysterious Drone and Balloon Seizure in J&K's Forward Areas
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district recovered an abandoned drone in a forward village field. An investigation is underway. In a separate incident, security forces found an AK rifle magazine with rounds and a PIA-marked balloon in Udhampur and Akhnoor districts, respectively. No arrests were made.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security find, the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police has recovered an unidentified drone abandoned in a field in Poonch district's forward village, officials reported Monday. The discovery prompts an ongoing investigation to trace its origin.
The Special Operations Group received information about the drone's presence in the fields of village Gohled in the Mendhar sector. Swift action led to the drone's recovery, authorities confirmed.
Meanwhile, similar searches in Udhampur's Chenani area and Akhnoor district revealed an AK rifle magazine with rounds and an aircraft-shaped balloon marked PIA, suggesting cross-border drift. No arrests have followed these discoveries.
ALSO READ
Karnataka to Boost Security for Safe New Year Celebrations
Advanced Forensic Institute Set to Transform Crime Investigations in Jammu & Kashmir
Bengaluru Tightens Security for New Year’s Eve
Security Hurdles and Weather Woes Slash Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
Zelenskiy's Call for Lasting U.S. Security Guarantees