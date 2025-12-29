Left Menu

The Bengal Files: A Gripping Journey Through Time

The Bengal Files is a 2025 thriller on ZEE5 that intertwines the Bengal riots of 1946 with a modern CBI investigation. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it offers a layered exploration of India's traumatic history, blending high-stakes drama with powerful performances by an ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:36 IST
The Bengal Files, a standout 2025 thriller on ZEE5, successfully bridges the gap between historical drama and modern mystery. Esteemed director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri takes audiences on a compelling journey connecting the Bengal riots of 1946 with a contemporary CBI probe.

At its heart are two major timelines: the violent past depicted through flashbacks and a modern narrative led by CBI officer Shiva Pandit, portrayed by Darshan Kumar. Alongside him, a talented cast captures the emotional and political complexities inherent in the story.

This ambitious project captivates through its historical reconstruction, intricate storytelling, and bold performances, making it a conversation starter on themes of history, memory, and morality. Aptly crafted for an OTT audience, it is a must-watch film that offers both cinematic depth and historical insight.

