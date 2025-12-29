Left Menu

Cultural Revival: Batadrava Than's Transformative Journey

The Batadrava Than, birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam, has been redeveloped into a major cultural and tourist attraction at a cost of Rs 227 crore. The project, funded by the state and inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to preserve Assam's cultural heritage and promote spiritual tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly redeveloped Batadrava Than in Assam, a project costing Rs 227 crore, marking it as the birthplace of the revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

During the inauguration, Shah was greeted with a traditional 'satriya' welcome, celebrating the cultural essence of the region. The redevelopment project aims to transform Batadrava Than into an international cultural and spiritual tourist destination.

The initiative, first proposed in the 2021-22 state budget, preserves Assamese architectural traditions while incorporating facilities like guest houses, a health center, and performance spaces, all aimed at honoring and perpetuating Sankardeva's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

