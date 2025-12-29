Cultural Revival: Batadrava Than's Transformative Journey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly redeveloped Batadrava Than in Assam, a project costing Rs 227 crore, marking it as the birthplace of the revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

During the inauguration, Shah was greeted with a traditional 'satriya' welcome, celebrating the cultural essence of the region. The redevelopment project aims to transform Batadrava Than into an international cultural and spiritual tourist destination.

The initiative, first proposed in the 2021-22 state budget, preserves Assamese architectural traditions while incorporating facilities like guest houses, a health center, and performance spaces, all aimed at honoring and perpetuating Sankardeva's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)